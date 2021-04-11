The head of the Crimean parliament’s committee on people’s diplomacy and interethnic relations, Yuri Gempel, invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit the peninsula, reports on Sunday, April 11, “RIA News”…

“Erdogan, if he is a really wise and courageous politician, can come to Crimea. Crimea is open, Russia seeks to conduct an open dialogue with all states, building good-neighborly relations. But, unfortunately, from Erdogan’s side we hear only short-sighted and insulting statements for Crimeans, ”the agency quotes the politician as saying.

Gempel also stressed that Turkey needs to build economic relations with the peninsula, and Erdogan called on to pay attention to the “national-radical leadership of Ukraine, which grossly tramples on human rights,” reports Gazeta.ru…

A day earlier, Erdogan, during negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, confirmed the decision of the Turkish government not to recognize the “annexation of Crimea.”

According to the Turkish president, his country supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, as well as the “Crimean Platform”, which is supposedly aimed at uniting Ukrainian territories.

According to State Duma deputy Ruslan Balbek, the Turkish president said what the Ukrainian president wanted to hear, but this does not mean that these statements will necessarily be followed by concrete actions.

Crimea became a region of Russia after a referendum held there in the spring of 2014, in which 96.77% of Crimean voters and 95.6% of Sevastopol residents voted to join Russia. Kiev considers Crimea to be its own, but temporarily occupied territory. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea have democratically voted for reunification with the Russian Federation in full accordance with international law. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Crimea issue is “finally closed.”