Erdogan hopes to hold talks with Putin “in the next two or three days”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to hold talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin “in the next two or three days.” This is reported RIA News.

Earlier, the Turkish leader offered his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky the option of resolving the conflict in the country through diplomacy. According to him, Turkey is ready to make any necessary contribution.

On November 1, Putin and Erdogan held telephone conversations during which they discussed a grain deal. At the same time, Erdogan expressed confidence that a constructive approach would help resolve difficulties in the dialogue between the parties.