“Our country has ascended to the league of countries with nuclear energy after a delay of 60 years”, these have been the words of Recep Tayip Erdogan at the inauguration of Akkuyu, the first nuclear plant in Turkey’s history. The Islamist leader, suffering from health problems that forced him to temporarily suspend campaign events, and Vladimir Putin took part via videoconference in the ceremony that marked the arrival of the first shipment of fuel from Russia to this plant which is “the largest joint investment” made until Thursday by the governments of Ankara and Moscow, according to Erdogan. The Russian state company Rosatom is in charge of building and operating this plant located in Mersin, on the shores of the Mediterranean. Akkuyu is the subject of significant criticism for its proximity to the northern Anatolian fault line, the ecological impact it will have on sea temperatures and Erdogan’s rush to bring fuel during the election campaign when the facilities are not yet complete. «We are facing one more example of populism. The important thing is to win votes at the cost of this inauguration and no one considers the risk of having this fuel when the works are still underway. There is a total lack of transparency in everything that surrounds the plant,” says Pinar Demircan, coordinator of the Nukleersiz platform. Dozens of members of this anti-nuclear platform tried to reach Akkuyu by bus to hold a protest, but the police blocked their way and several arrests were made. Cooperation with Russia Oblivious to criticism, Erdogan has advanced that this is only the first step in a nuclear program that includes the construction of two other plants. The Turkish president has stressed that when the plant is operational it will reduce the importation of natural gas and increase the national income. Putin has stressed that it is difficult to speak of “success” if it were not for the role of a leader like Erdogan. The harmony between both leaders is at its highest level. Andrei Likhachev, director of Rosatom, has stated that his plan is to “complete the launch of the plant next year in order to be able to produce electricity steadily from 2025.” Likhachev has described Akkuyu as “the largest nuclear plant on the planet” and anticipated that it will be fully operational in 2028, when it is expected to produce ten percent of the electricity consumed by the country. The works are not being easy for the Russians due to the sanctions they have suffered since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. Sergei Butskikh, director of the plant, admitted during the inauguration the “logistical problems because the transport routes are getting longer and not all shipping companies can work with us.” Earthquake risk Two and a half months after the earthquake that devastated eastern Turkey, the country cannot forget what happened. Experts such as the independent researcher Demircan warned that Akkuyu “rises 25 kilometers from the Ecemiş fault” and that the epicenter of the last major earthquake, Kahramanmarash, is just over 200 kilometers away. From Rosatom they confirmed that they felt the tremor, but said that it did not exceed the magnitude of 3 degrees on the Richter scale, they noticed it “slightly” and did not cause any damage. Standard Related News If Istanbul prepares for the great earthquake Mikel Ayestaran The City Council speeds up inspections of buildings to check their seismic resistance to the expected tremor of more than seven degrees «The plant must be stopped before it starts due to all the dangers that it may bring in the future. In addition to earthquakes, it is a threat to the Mediterranean because it will raise the temperature of the water even more”, Demircan thinks. This researcher also points to the strategic value of the place for Russia since “they will have their own port and this will give them one more outlet to the Mediterranean, it is the same tactic they have used with the plant they are building in Egypt.” The Turkish anti-nuclear platform Nukleersiz has begun talks with the opposition to try to stop the nuclear race in the country in the event of a change of government in the upcoming elections on May 14. With Erdogan they are clear that the future of Türkiye is atomic.

