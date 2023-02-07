Home page World

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Turkey received 37 billion US dollars from the earthquake tax. But the money went into the pockets of entrepreneurs close to the government.

Ankara – After the devastating earthquake in the Turkey Criticism of the President’s government is growing Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The question of the whereabouts of the earthquake tax, which is officially called “private transport tax” (Turkish: Özel İletişim Vergisi), is being asked more and more. Since the devastating earthquake of 1999, Turkey had collected 88 billion Turkish lira (TL), which is 4.67 billion US dollars at today’s exchange rate.

But the business journalist Turhan Bozkurt from the Turkish-language online news site Kronos News tells us in an interview with Fr.de from IPPEN.Media that the state has collected much more money. “It is true that the state took 88 billion TL under the pretext of earthquakes. At today’s exchange rate, that’s just over $4.6 billion. Today the US dollar is just under 19 TL. Before 2006, however, the rate was less than 1.5 TL. The income that the state generated as a result of the earthquake is thus 37 billion US dollars.” Among other things, earthquake-proof buildings were to be built with the money from the earthquake tax. This is reported by fr.de.

Suspected misuse of earthquake tax

Now a video of former finance minister Mehmet Simsek from 2011 has surfaced. In it he explains where the money that went to situations like the current earthquake in Turkey actually went to. “The money will be spent on health, roads, railways, aviation, agriculture and education.” According to ex-Finance Minister Simsek, the income from the earthquake tax was also used to pay back debts to the International Monetary Fund.

Criticism about the misappropriation of the 37 billion US dollars from Turkey’s earthquake tax is now getting louder. “The government has not solved the housing problem, but has turned the construction industry into a source of income,” writes the opposition party CHP in Gaziantep on Twitter, alluding to the massive cases of corruption in the past. Turkey continues to be among the most corrupt countries in the world. According to Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index, the country ruled by Erdogan ranks 101st out of 180 countries.

Thick smoke rises after the earthquake in Iskenderun, a city in Turkey. © Serdar Ozsoy/dpa

2013 corruption scandal reveals links between AKP and construction sector

In the corruption scandal of December 2013, Erdogan’s close ties to entrepreneurs, especially from the construction industry, became known. At that time, police arrested more than 30 business people associated with the ruling AKP party on allegations of corruption. While the raids were ongoing, Erdogan had given instructions to his son Bilal to have 30 billion euros in cash removed from their home.

The funds for the Erdogan family and also the relatives of ministers obviously came from entrepreneurs. They had received government contracts worth billions, including for the construction of bridges, airports and other infrastructure projects, and are said to have paid huge sums in bribes. The news at the time showed pictures of the raids, in which huge amounts of money were seized from the homes of the detainees.

After a few weeks, all the businessmen were released. The responsible police officers and prosecutors were initially withdrawn from the case, later fired and many of them arrested. Erdogan called the corruption investigations at the time a “coup attempt” against him. Tens of thousands of police officers and other civil servants were dismissed from the civil service in the following years. To date, the biggest corruption scandal in Turkey’s history has not been dealt with. (Erkan Pehlivan)