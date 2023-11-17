Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

Turkish President Erdogan’s visit to Germany is highly controversial. A large police presence is supposed to ensure security in Berlin.

Update from November 17th, 6:15 a.m.: Amid sharp criticism, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) received Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a meeting in Berlin on Friday. According to the federal government, the topics of the talks will include the war between Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas as well as the migration agreement between the European Union (EU) and Ankara. Before the meeting with Scholz, Erdogan will also be received by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Erdogan had recently criticized Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip more and more vehemently and branded the country a “terrorist state”. The Turkish president also made accusations of fascism against Israel, which Scholz rejected as “absurd”. The Kurdish community and the Central Council of Jews in particular consider Erdogan’s visit to be inappropriate at this point in time. But criticism also came from the Left and representatives of the Greens.

Controversial state guest: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting the Federal Republic. © ADEM ALTAN/afp

Erdogan visits Germany: Massive police presence in Berlin

First report: Berlin – Protected by a large police contingent, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Germany for the first time in three years on Friday (November 17th). 1,500 forces from other federal states and the federal police will be deployed, as a police spokeswoman said in Berlin on Thursday. The areas around the Chancellery, Bellevue Palace as the official residence of the Federal President and the Turkish embassy at Tiergarten are cordoned off due to the high security level 1.

Exiled journalist Dündar: Germany bows to Erdogan

The visit is canceled because of Erdogan’s verbal attacks Israel and his defense of Hamas, which the EU has classified as a terrorist organization, is controversial. The Turkish exiled journalist Can Dündar told the German Press Agency that Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) should have at least postponed the meeting with him in the Chancellery. The federal government is playing by the rules of the Turkish president.

“Erdogan is the winner of this game even before the visit takes place,” said the newspaper’s former editor-in-chief Cumhuriyet. “Germany had to bow to him, knowing that he is a Hamas supporter and calls Israel a terrorist state.”

Several demonstrations planned around Erdogan’s visit

Scholz had already invited Erdogan to Berlin after his re-election as president in May. After the terrorist attack on Israel that left around 1,200 dead, the Turkish president caused outrage with several statements about the Gaza conflict. He defended Hamas as a “liberation organization” and condemned Israel as a “terrorist state.” For Germany, however, Israel’s security is a reason of state and Hamas is a terrorist organization.

Several demonstrations are planned around the stay in Berlin, which only lasts a few hours – including against a ban on the Kurdish Workers’ Party PKK, which is also classified as a terrorist organization, and against the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip. (With agency material)