Speaking to reporters in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings, Erdogan stated that Russia cannot be ignored and reiterated that he hopes to find a solution to revive the Black Sea Grains Initiative with Russia and Ukraine.

“Presidents and prime ministers alike take a negative approach towards Putin. Of course we do not take this position or reflect it. I also do not find these approaches correct because Russia is not an ordinary country,” Erdogan was quoted as saying.

He added, “Whether in terms of its area or its location in the world, Russia occupies a clear position. In terms of grain production, Russia is one of the few countries in the world now. You cannot ignore a country like this.”