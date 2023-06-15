Erdogan, who won a new presidential term last month, appointed Mehmet Simsek, a former economist at Merrill Lynch, as Minister of Finance, and the former financial officer on Wall Street, Hafiza Ghaya Erkan, as governor of the Central Bank.

The move was welcomed by the markets, where Erdogan’s policies of cutting interest rates at any cost are blamed for Turkey’s economic troubles.

Shortly after assuming the ministerial portfolio, Simsek said that Turkey “has no choice but to return to rationality,” in an indication of a departure from the policy of low rates.

Erdogan said he “accepted” the amendments proposed by his new aides, but stressed that he did not agree with their views.

“We have accepted the implementation of the steps to be taken by the Minister of Treasury and Finance (Mehmet Simsek) in cooperation with the Central Bank,” a statement from the Turkish presidency reported by the official Anatolia news agency quoted Erdogan as saying.

But the Turkish president, who previously described raising interest rates as “the source of all evil,” stressed that his move should not be seen as a “serious change” in his views.

Regarding raising interest rates, Erdogan said that his opinion in this regard “remains the same.”

The Turkish Central Bank will hold its next meeting on interest rates on June 22.

Turkey’s annual inflation rate fell below 40 percent in May for the first time in 16 months, after touching 85 percent last year.

Erdogan’s remarks indicate that he has given his new collaborators time to prove that their more traditional economic policies work.

Erdogan has spent the last two years promoting a “new economic model” that makes ultra-low interest rates a priority.

Erdogan believes that faster economic growth, usually accompanied by lower interest rates, reduces unemployment and naturally lowers the cost of living.

His approach forced the Turkish Central Bank to pump $25 billion to support the lira this year.