“We had agreed not to involve third countries in our dispute with him. Despite this, he visited the United States last week, spoke in Congress and warned them not to give us F-16s,” Erdogan said in a press conference after the weekly Turkish cabinet meeting.

“He no longer exists for me. I would never agree to meet him. We will go our way with honorable politicians,” he added.

Turkey and Greece are members of NATO and are at odds over a range of issues including maritime borders, airspace and ethnically divided Cyprus.

During his visit to the United States, where he met with US President Joe Biden and senior US officials last week, Mitsotakis said Greece would begin the process of buying F-35 fighter jets from the US by 2030.

After Erdogan’s remarks, Greek government spokesman Giannis Okonomou responded by saying that Mitsotakis defends Greece’s rights and international law, and that Greece’s foreign policy is also based on its alliances.

“We will not enter into an argument with the Turkish leadership. Our policy is one of principles,” he added in a statement.