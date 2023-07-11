Erdogan and his government in Turkey came out on top again in the process of Sweden and Finland joining NATO. Turkey had already withdrawn its “veto” on the entry of Scandinavian countries into the alliance, with Finnish membership completed last April. The Erdogan government, however, maintained its bargaining stance towards the Swedes, “making it hard to sell easy” in the popular saying. That ended on the eve of the current NATO summit, with more gains for Erdogan.

In July last year, the three countries had already signed a cooperation memorandum. Sweden and Finland would no longer embargo arms sales to Turkey, support Turkey’s entry into the European Union’s PESCO mechanism, stop “support” for Kurdish groups, amend their laws on terrorism, and extradite terrorism “suspects” to Turkey . The three countries will share intelligence and establish a “joint mechanism” for consultations on justice and security.

The issue is that Turkey alleges that Sweden did not collaborate with the extradition of “terrorists”, in most cases Kurdish leaders who sought refuge in the country. This is the exact scenario that was anticipated here in our space last year. The Erdogan government, then, even after Finland’s approval, maintained resistance to the Swedes, also as a way of putting pressure on its other allies. Especially the case of the US, which excluded Turkey from the F-35 program.

Turkey, then, sought the supply of F-16 model fighters, in their most modern versions. Even the sale of these vectors was blocked, for a variety of reasons, such as US sanctions against Turkey since the Trump administration, Turkey’s recent human rights record and the fear of causing a power imbalance between Turkey and Greece, historical rivals. . Last year, Joe Biden said he “supports Turkish efforts to modernize its air force”.

NATO Summit

Today, June 11, and tomorrow, the annual NATO summit takes place in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. On the evening of the 10th, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held a meeting with Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. After several hours of, Stoltenberg announced that the Turkish government had finally agreed to unblock Sweden’s membership of NATO and secure ratification as soon as possible. What did Erdogan get from concessions this time?

The US government promised to make an effort before the Congress of its country to release the armament package requested by Turkey still in 2021. There will be forty new jets and modernization kits for 79 aircraft already in the Turkish air force’s inventory, totaling six billion dollars. Sweden has also pledged to support “greater agility” in Turkey’s accession to the European Union, something that is much more complex than it seems at first glance.

Countries like Ukraine and Turkey are, by European standards, gigantic in terms of territory and population. The inclusion of countries like these in the EU would mean a very great need for adaptation. Turkey is an “eternal candidate” for the EU. It became an associate member of the then European Community in 1963, signed a customs union memorandum in 1995, was recognized as a candidate in 1999, and finally, negotiations for full membership began in October 2005.

There are many factors that push Turkey away from the EU. Mainly, the demographic, already mentioned. That would be 85 million new European citizens, immediately making Turkey the most populous country in the bloc. Issues such as democracy, legal stability and human rights are some of the main obstacles. Of the 35 points needed to complete the accession process, only sixteen had conversations started and only one was completed, in May 2016.

EU visas

Turkey is not going to become a member of the European Union any time soon. What does the Turkish government want, then, with this Swedish support? In recent years, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, the Turkish government complains that its citizens are disproportionately barred from entering the European Union. According to the Turkish government, denial of Schengen area visas for Turkish citizens increased from 4% of applications in 2014 to 12.7% in 2020 and 19% in 2021.

Turkey is the only country recognized as an EU candidate whose citizens even require transit visas. This affects the Turkish economy and also the national pride of part of the society. The Erdogan government’s plan, then, is to drum up support for facilitating the granting of visas, at least for short-term ones, facilitating business travel and transit. Exemption from tourist visas, as is the case with Brazilian citizens, is another objective, but in a second stage.

The Vilnius summit will also discuss other topics, notably, of course, the war in Ukraine and the possible prospect of Ukraine joining the alliance at some point. Continued military support for the Ukrainians will also be discussed. In addition to the member countries, Sweden and Ukraine, other countries that will be present at the summit are Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. For now, the main news is the Turkish victory in its bargain on Scandinavian accession.