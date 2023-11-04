Turkish channels quoted Erdogan as saying that Ankara will not support any plans that “gradually erase the Palestinians from history.”

Erdogan added: “Once everything that happens is over, we want to see Gaza as a peaceful region and part of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with territorial integrity and East Jerusalem as its capital.”

He continued, saying: “We will support formulas for bringing peace and tranquility to the region. We will not support plans that will make the lives of the Palestinians darker and gradually erase them from history.”

He also stated that intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin is communicating with the Israeli and Palestinian authorities in addition to Hamas, but he said that Turkey does not want to sever relations with Israel, Reuters reported.

Several hundred demonstrators gathered in Ankara and Istanbul on Saturday in anti-US and anti-Israel protests on the eve of the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will hold talks on Gaza.

Summon the Turkish ambassador

Ankara said on Saturday that it had summoned its ambassador to Israel, Shakir Ozkan Turunlar, for consultations, after Israel summoned its envoys to Turkey last month to re-evaluate their relations following Erdogan’s description of Hamas militants as freedom fighters.

Israeli diplomats left Turkey before the Foreign Ministry summoned them, due to security concerns after pro-Palestinian protests broke out across the country.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry reported on Saturday that Ankara’s recall of its ambassador is “another step to side with the terrorist organization Hamas.”