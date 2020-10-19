Turkey takes an important step towards the new normal on Monday with the opening of restaurants, beaches, tourist establishments, museums … Even the famous Grand Bazaar in Istanbul. The ban on travel to and from the 15 most populated provinces, until now in quarantine, is also lifted; although the weekend curfews and the confinement of those over 65 and under 18 will continue for a few weeks. The intention is to reactivate the fragile Turkish economy (which has not stopped during the pandemic, but has operated at half gas) and avoid a disaster that could undermine support for the Government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which is already suffering a decline in support in the polls that encourages the attacks of the opposition.

“With God’s permission, the effort of the nation and the support of the State, we will quickly put the losses of these months behind us. Turkey is already showing signs that it will achieve a great position in the global system, ”Erdogan said on Thursday. It is true that Turkey, despite being the tenth country with the most cases of covid-19 (more than 160,000), has registered fewer deaths than other countries (about 4,500) thanks, among other things, to a renewed health system in recent decades . “Turkey has not lost its health. That is very important to restart the economy. We have a very young population eager to go back to work, ”says economist Ozan Sakar.

The Finance Minister and Erdogan’s son-in-law, Berat Albayrak, expects a “positive growth” of Turkish GDP in 2020, but the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts point to a contraction of 5%. “The main affected will be tourism, which represents 11% of GDP; aviation and logistics, and exports, because our main customer is the EU ”, says Sakar. To prevent this decline in exports from creating an imbalance in the trade balance, the Government has imposed a 30% tariff on the import of nearly a thousand products – from machinery to sanitary material – although those countries are exempt, like the Europeans, who have free trade agreements with Turkey.

The main indication of Turkish fragility is its currency. At the beginning of May, the lira lost 18% compared to the price of the dollar at the beginning of the year, although it has subsequently recovered part of its value. The problem is not so much the virus as mistrust in Erdogan’s management, supported by an increasingly smaller circle of advisers and immune to external recommendations. “The international validity of the lira has been severely damaged,” writes analyst Ugur Gürses.

To prevent this depreciation from turning into a new currency crisis, the Central Bank of Turkey has used up almost half of its reserves and the Government has had to resort to unorthodox measures such as prohibiting three international banks (BNP, Citibank and UBS) from making transactions in lira for a few days. The Government justified this measure by claiming that it was suffering a speculative attack from “foreign powers”, while Minister Albayrak met with investors encouraging them to put their money in Turkey. But the damage is done: numerous investors have withdrawn billions of dollars in assets.

“The problem is believing that they can keep the rhetoric of foreign enemies for domestic consumption and another about the benefits of investing in Turkey for foreigners. But everything they say in Turkish is translated and that generates mistrust, “laments Osman Cevdet Akçay, former chief economist of the Yapi Kredi bank:” And the Turkish economy needs external financing to grow.

Some voices consider it necessary for the Government to resort to some financial instrument offered by the IMF, but that is out of the question for Erdogan: the majority of Turks have bad memories of the previous adjustment programs of this institution. The Government does seek currency swap agreements (swap) with the authorities of the United States, China, the United Kingdom and Japan, among others, to increase the volume of foreign exchange of their depleted Central Bank. But so far it has only managed to convince Qatar, which has tripled the volume of an existing line.

It has probably been these economic needs that have led Ankara to moderate the tone of confrontation on some diplomatic fronts, at a time when, in addition, Turkey is actively involved in two wars: that of Syria and that of Libya. For example, it has announced that it is postponing the deployment of its Russian S-400 defense system (which would have triggered US sanctions) and the cargo flights of the Israeli airline El Al have resumed – suspended in 2010 after the attack on the so-called Freedom Flotilla – at the same time that Turkish companies are proposed as candidates to replace Chinese and European suppliers for certain industries in Israel.

Erdogan knows that the economy is the one that can erode his base the most, as it happened last year with the loss of mayor of his party in the middle of a recession. In practically no poll in the last month, Erdogan’s party (AKP), together with his far-right allies, reached 50% of the vote. According to the Avrasya Arastirma company, the Turkish leader’s intention to vote in a possible presidential election is 40%, ten points below what is necessary to avoid a second round – in 2018 he won comfortably with more than 52%.

In the next twelve months, Turkish companies must pay almost 170,000 million dollars (about 153,000 million euros) in external debt, one of the greatest risks facing the Turkish economy at a time when the usual channels to collect currencies (tourism, export, markets) are not at their best. However, Sakar considers that, given that public indebtedness is low (33% of GDP), the State could make an effort to “rescue” companies at risk.

Another issue is the situation of households. 78% of Turks see the economic situation as their main problem, according to a survey by the ANAR company, in which 50% of those interviewed said that their income had been reduced and 15% said they had lost their job. For this reason, the Erdogan government has approved a package of credit aid for companies with problems, has banned employment regulation files and provides monthly aid of 1,000 liras (132 euros) to 2.3 million households. But even the World Bank considers these measures insufficient.

The opposition has taken advantage of the situation to charge against Erdogan. And especially his former Finance Minister, Ali Babacan, who was the “golden boy” of the years of boom economic but that he separated from the ruling party and, last March, founded his own. Despite the fact that the polls do not give him much support, in recent weeks he has made a hole in the agenda with his constant criticism of the government’s economic “mismanagement” until he gets to get rid of Erdogan himself: “Some to Those who I gave work when I was prime minister are attacking us. For the love of God, you were just a minister, do you think you could have taken a step without the prime minister’s approval? Who are you kidding? The anger has its basis: the polls indicate that Erdogan does not reach 50% support to be reelected president.

A European banking source believes that, for the time being, Turkey will manage to weather the financial storm, given the “flexibility” (and precariousness) of its labor system and the banking system is “healthy”. The country has become used to living on the brink of crisis and saving itself in extremis. However, any wrong step can lead to the abyss.