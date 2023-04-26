President Erdogan feels unwell during live broadcast due to stomach flu

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan felt unwell during a live broadcast when he was giving an interview to local TV channels. It drew attention RIA News.

It is noted that the broadcast was interrupted after the journalist began to ask a question about future reshuffles in the Cabinet of Ministers. After a long pause, Erdogan returned to the live broadcast, asking the audience for forgiveness and wishing them good health. “Yesterday and today there was a lot of pre-election work. So I caught the stomach flu,” he shared. The President said that he thought about canceling the interview, but decided not to do it. “We promised and we came,” Erdogan added.

Then the Turkish leader was asked two more short questions, after which the moderator announced that the interview was ending in order to “allow Mr. President to rest.”