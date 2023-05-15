Turkish President Erdogan failed to win the first round of elections

Neither incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan nor opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu managed to win in the first round of elections. After counting 99.38 percent of the ballots, none of the candidates received the required number of votes. The winner will be determined in the second round on May 28.

The elections took place last Sunday, May 14. The counting of votes has not officially ended – as of 11:15 local time (coincides with Moscow), 100 percent of ballot boxes inside the country have been opened and counted, informs state news agency Anadolu. The remaining unprocessed ballots are abroad, where about 13 percent of ballot boxes still need to be opened. The remaining votes will not fundamentally affect the outcome of the vote.

No candidate could win in the first round

To win in the first round, one of the candidates had to gain more than 50 percent of the vote.

Contrary to most opinion polls predicting Kılıçdaroğlu’s leadership, Erdoğan edged out the opposition candidate with 49.42 percent of the vote. Kılıçdaroglu received 44.95 percent.

United opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu speaks at the headquarters of his Republican People's Party (CHP), Ankara, May 14

Far-right politician Sinan Ogan came in third with 5.20 percent of the vote. Another opposition candidate, Muharrem Ince, although he withdrew from the elections on May 11, still remained on the ballots, and 0.43 percent of the votes cast for him, according to the decision of the CEC, are considered valid.

Opposition candidate could beat Erdogan in second round

The second round of elections will take place two weeks after the first, on May 28. Only two candidates will participate in it – Erdogan and Kilichdaroglu. The results of polls conducted shortly before the elections suggested that the opposition candidate could expect to win in the second round with by a margin at 3-4, otherwise and 7-8 percent of the vote. But it must be taken into account that most of these polls also indicated the leadership of Kılıçdaroglu in the first round, but the opposition candidate lost almost 5 percent of the vote to Erdogan.

Festivities on the night of the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey, Ankara, May 15

In the next two weeks, Erdogan and Kılıçdaroglu will have to fight for the sympathy of the electorate of Ogan, who has dropped out of the race. This conservative politician, although ideologically close to Erdogan, opposed the head of state. Ogan himself, whom the Western media is already calling the “grey eminence” of the next round, has not yet announced his decision to support any of the candidates, but notedthat the decisive role in the elections will be played by Turkish nationalists and Kemalists – that is, followers of the ideas of the founding father of modern Turkey, Kemal Ataturk.

The key question will also be whether the two candidates can persuade their electorate to go to the polls a second time – in the first round, the turnout reached a record 88.84 percent.

It is possible that in the second round the turnout will be lower, and the unwillingness of voters to spend another day off for long queues at the ballot boxes may cost one of the candidates the victory

Turkish society will be split anyway

No matter how the second round turned out, the elections in any case provoked a serious split within Turkish society – into supporters of Erdogan and supporters of Kılıçdaroglu, who are almost equally divided.

This will also affect the effectiveness of the Turkish parliament, which is elected simultaneously with the first round of the presidential election. Here, too, Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) is still leading, but the opposition has also managed to gain a lot of votes, which means that even if it loses the presidential election, it will most likely be able to block the decisions of its opponents, which will paralyze parliament.