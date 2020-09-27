During a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed the aggravation of the conflict with Armenia on the territory of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh. On Sunday, September 27, writes about this “RIA News” with reference to the press service of the Azerbaijani leader.

“Erdogan called Aliyev on Sunday and expressed his condolences to the President and the people of Azerbaijan in connection with the deaths of civilians and servicemen as a result of Armenia’s military provocation on the contact line. Erdogan also stressed that Turkey (…) Is with Azerbaijan, ”the message says.

In turn, Aliyev highly appreciated the constant support of the Turkish President in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and informed Erdogan about the events on the front line. According to the Azerbaijani leader, Armenia’s actions are a planned provocation, for which Yerevan has been preparing for a long time.

“The heads of the two states expressed confidence in the successful development of further relations between friendly and fraternal Azerbaijan and Turkey,” the press service added.

Also on the same day, a telephone conversation took place between the Ministers of Defense of Azerbaijan and Turkey Zakir Hasanov and Hulusi Akar.

“We will stand to the end next to our Azerbaijani Turks in the struggle to protect their territorial integrity,” Turkish Akara quotes TRT channel.

Earlier on Sunday, in order to suppress the military activity of the Armenian army in Nagorno-Karabakh, the command of the Azerbaijani armed forces decided to launch a counter-offensive operation along the entire front.

On the same day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced an attack by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on Nagorno-Karabakh.

In turn, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan stated that the Armenian Armed Forces fired at settlements on the line of contact in Karabakh. According to him, there are civilians killed.

Yerevan, on the other hand, reported three destroyed tanks, two shot down helicopters and three enemy drones.