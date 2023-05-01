Turkish President Erdogan expressed confidence in his victory in the elections

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assessed his chances of winning the presidential elections. IN broadcast channel TRT, he expressed confidence in the victory.

“We are moving towards victory on May 14, the data from the squares tell us about this,” the Turkish leader said, adding that he also leads in opinion polls.

Erdogan’s main rival in the elections is expected to be opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. To win, you need to get 50 percent of the votes plus one vote, otherwise there will be a second round of elections, which is scheduled for May 28.

Earlier, the Duvar newspaper reported that opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu had overtaken current Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the run-up to the presidential race, according to polls.