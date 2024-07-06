President Erdogan entered the locker room of the Turkish national team players and consoled them

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan consoled the national team players by visiting them in the locker room after the match with the Netherlands at Euro 2024. This was reported by the ruling Justice and Development Party on social media X.

“Mr. President met with the football players in the locker room after the match,” the publication says.

The published photos show Erdogan shaking hands with footballer Merih Demiral, who was disqualified for a nationalist gesture.

Erdogan arrived in Berlin to watch the football match between Turkey and the Netherlands. The Dutch won 2-1 and advanced to the semi-finals.