Update from September 17th, 7.11 a.m.: The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Has Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU) in conflict around Gas deposits in the eastern Mediterranean (see original report) assures his readiness for a negotiated solution. Are a prerequisite “Constructive” and “Fair” Talks, Erdogan said in one on Wednesday Video call with Merkel, according to the Turkish presidential office. Erdogan had also “underlined that he wanted to continue to pursue a determined and active policy on Turkey’s rights”.

In the coming week, the EU will discuss possible Sanctions against Turkey. Since the discovery of rich gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean, there has been heated dispute over their exploitation. Both the EU members Greece and Cyprus as well as Turkey lay claim to the sea areas concerned and underpin this by sending Warships. This raises concerns in the EU that the dispute is becoming a military conflict could lead.

Erdogan’s “empire” at a crossroads? The next provocation follows – European consequences threaten

Original notification dated September 16: Brussels – Has been for years Turkey EU accession candidate, now the country of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan facing a crucial crossroads. Turkey is moving ever further away from the rule of law and fundamental values EU said the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. The trigger for this is the conflict over the Turkish gas search in the east Mediterranean Sea. Borrell emphasizes: “It is clear that developments in Turkey and Turkish action in the Eastern Mediterranean and beyond call into question how our relations will develop in the future.”

Erdogan and Turkey at a crossroads: dispute with Greece and Cyprus endangers the relationship

For now the government from Ankara stopped the gas search and looks against a military solution Greece and Cyprus from. For Borrell this is “a step in the right direction that gives us some hope that this will lead to further steps towards a dialogue.” EU Sanctions against the Turkey threatened if Erdogan in the Gas dispute does not relent. This tightened Erdogan’s tone, but now he seems to have rethought. The debate on this is to be continued at a meeting of foreign ministers. According to Borrell, the outcome will depend on the behavior of the Turkish leadership over the next few days. “This is the moment of a historic turning point.”

Turkey at a crossroads: Erdogan’s coalition partner provokes with demand

It is precisely on this difficult crossroads that a coalition partner provokes Erdogans with a claim. Devlet Bahceli, chairman of the ultra-national MHP spoke out in favor of reintroducing the death penalty out. In 2005 the death penalty was abolished in Turkey – for the coalition partner of Erdogan’s AKP party was that a mistake.

In March 2019, shortly before the local elections, Bahceli called for the reinstatement of the death penalty. Just like then, experts see the discussion this time as a vote for nationalist supporters. Naci Bostanci, Chairman of the ACP Group, recalled that the death penalty “Was abolished by a bipartisan consensus.” The Turkish President Erdogan has not yet commented on the demands of his coalition partner.

