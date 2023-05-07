“This was not an earthquake,” recalls Mehmet sitting under a fig tree that serves to secure the plastics of the tent in which his family and his brother live: “It was like Judgment Day.” “When the trumpet is blown the first time and the earth and the mountains are raised and crash against each other…”, is one of the verses with which the Qur’an describes the Apocalypse, so it is not strange that the end of the times this middle-aged man came to mind when the earth began to shake at dawn on February 6 in his town of Sekeroba, about 25 kilometers from the epicenter of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake and in the middle of the eastern fault of Anatolia: “The houses moved from one side to the other and from top to bottom.”

His house, fortunately, remained standing —although today it is uninhabitable—, but outside, in the darkness, the panorama was gruesome: “From underground came the screams, the cries of people, asking for help.” As the darkness dissipated, the townspeople brought a bulldozer, and he, who is a machine operator, began to remove rubble: “For three days I removed living people, corpses, trapped animals… We rescued an old man who had been crushed his legs and we kept him alive for hours, but he died because no one came to help. I worked non-stop for three days, but on the third day the gasoline ran out. I told myself that the State would bring us more, but no one came for two weeks”. And in those days when the State was slow to appear, the voices of those buried in the ruins of their homes gradually faded until they were extinguished.

Three months have passed since the earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey alone, although there are those who believe that there are many more because not all the victims have been identified. More than 2.7 million people remain displaced, with the majority living in makeshift settlements. Many do not know what will become of their lives, because, in addition to their homes, they have lost their means of subsistence and depend on humanitarian aid to cover their needs.

In Sekeroba, with 8,000 inhabitants, the majority live in tents, although a month before the elections they began to build two barracks camps where some 200 families have already been housed. “They only give them to those plugged in for the muhtar [alcalde de aldea]Mehmet’s wife complains: “My husband has lung failure due to a genetic problem, and my brother-in-law has a lung transplant.”

Since the cataclysm, Mehmet’s life has been a series of calamities that would make him rethink his convictions, even Saint Job himself. His state of health has suffered from the weeks spent in the open at several degrees below zero, and now from the heat that he endures under the plastics of the tent. The doctor he goes to for checkups, in Adana, 150 kilometers from his town, has recommended admitting him, but now they can’t because tuberculosis cases have increased in the hospital and he could catch it. And, since they don’t give him a barracks, he decided to respond to a Facebook advertiser who claimed to sell them: he transferred 25,000 lire (about 1,200 euros), but it turned out to be a scam. When this journalist finds Mehmet, he has just returned in his car —a model from the 1990s, the only belonging he has left, along with some furniture salvaged from his home— from filing a complaint with the Gendarmerie: “As if there were no The earthquake was enough of a blow, now our own people are hitting us. Bunch of opportunists!”

In Sekeroba, the anger towards the Government for the lack of aid is evident. Mr. Arif helps his uncle to fix the ditches in his orchard, which were damaged by the earthquake. He doesn’t have much else to do either because all the machinery in the quarry where he worked was destroyed: “There is no work. There are aids, but we do not see them. It’s not distributed fairly.” Several complain about this and that every time there is a distribution of tents, clothes or supplies, they have to “fight” with the neighbors to get something.

government propaganda

However, when asked about their vote in the general elections on May 14, no one doubts: they will vote for the current president, the Islamist Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “There is no choice but to vote for Tayyip. Who is going to build us the houses if not? Those traitors from the opposition who go hand in hand with the terrorists?” says Mehmet. The opposition candidate, the center-leftist Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, who leads Erdogan slightly in the polls, has promised not only to complete the reconstruction, but also to provide the victims with the new homes for free, something that would cost the state a budget item. equivalent to a minimum of 5% of Turkey’s GDP. However, it is likely that neither Mehmet nor Arif heard that proposal because for miles around there are only propaganda billboards from the ruling AKP party, promising a speedy reconstruction: “The right choice: AKP”. “The right man at the right time: Erdogan.” Most television channels dedicate a good part of their programming to broadcasting Erdogan’s acts, and the opposition only appears when they have internal discussions or in the president’s own speeches. In them, he accuses her of wanting to release terrorists from prison, of imposing an LGTI agenda or that the 300,000 million dollars in foreign investment that he has promised to attract will come from hashish and heroin traffickers.

One of Erdogan’s first campaign acts has been the inauguration of the houses in Belpinar, a village near Sekeroba, where 14 new 120-square-meter chalets have already been delivered to the victims. “They told us that they would finish them for the Feast of the Sacrifice [finales de junio], but they have been finished long before Praise God! And they are much better than the houses we had before”, Mr. Demir is proud. The entrance to the new town is an arch with the logo of AFAD, the state emergency management agency. But, on the other side of the arch, a banner with an AKP motto and Erdogan’s effigy is hung, so that it is the first thing that the inhabitants of the new houses see as soon as they set foot on the porch. They are not going to be forgotten when they go to the polls.

The Demirs pose next to their new chalet, built by the Turkish government for the victims of the earthquake in the village of Belpinar (Gaziantep province), on Wednesday, April 26. Andres Mourenza

Polls indicate that, in the earthquake zone, Erdogan’s party will lose between 4 and 10 percentage points of the vote, but even so, it would continue to be the most voted party, by a considerable margin. In statements to the news portal bianetErman Bakirci, a researcher at the Konda polling company, explained that although the intention to vote for the AKP fell after the earthquake, it has since recovered: “It’s not that nothing has changed, but the change is very moderate.”

“The vote for our president is very high in this province, more than 70%, and we believe that he will win again,” explains the AKP media officer in Kahramanmaras, Sefa Ekmekçi, 34, who has been half of his life militant in the party: “It is clear that the earthquake is something new and we have nothing to compare it with to know how it will affect the vote. But, wherever we go, everyone tells us the same thing: ‘If there is someone who can rebuild, it is Erdogan’”.

Throughout Turkey, and also in the province of Kahramanmaras, one of the most devastated by the earthquake, there is, yes, a growing generation gap. “Before, I always voted for Erdogan, I thought that this man could do everything, that there was no alternative. Not anymore, ”explains Volkan, a 28-year-old who lost the apartment he had moved into last year, just after getting married. He also used it, since the factory where he worked was destroyed. He now lives, with his eight-month-pregnant wife, in a store next to his parents’ house, because the rents in the buildings that have remained standing have multiplied by four or five. “I have not been able to convince my parents to change the vote. My mother can’t read or write, she will vote for the light bulb [el símbolo del partido de Erdogan]”.

The campaign of the main opposition party, the centre-left CHP, is being run from barracks on a vacant lot, its headquarters in Kahramanmaras having been destroyed. Unal Ates, district head of the party, affirms that, in this extremely conservative area, it is now easier for them to make political propaganda, since people do not attack them as much and are more willing to listen to them, although many continue to ask them why they are against religion and in favor of terrorists (the speech issued by the government camp). However, the most optimistic calculation of the CHP in Kahramanmaras foresees that two of the eight deputies that are distributed in the province go to the opposition bloc (currently, the parties that support Erdogan have seven seats). “Any other party that would have mismanaged the earthquake would be erased from politics,” Ates says: “However, there are many people who have established such a strong emotional bond with Erdogan that, despite their anger with the government, they look for excuses to keep voting for him.”

