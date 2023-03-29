Erdoğan doll | The Erdoğan doll, the demonstration, the police and the Police Board’s memo – This is what the recent discussion is all about

The police removed a doll representing the president of Turkey from the protesters. The Police Board has made a memorandum related to this issue. HS gathered the events of the last few days on the topic that sparked the discussion.

in Finland in recent days there has been a discussion about how the police removed the president of Turkey from the protesters Recep Tayyip Erdoğan performed by the doll. It turned out that the Police Board has prepared a memorandum related to this issue.

What is the conversation about?

HS compiled the related events from the last few days.

On Saturday the demonstration in Helsinki was organized by the Rise Up for Rojava community, which has said that it strives to promote the cause of the Kurdish movement internationally. A preliminary report was made to the police about the expression.

The demonstration started at Senate Square, from where it continued to Kaivopuisto near the Turkish Embassy. According to the police, there were less than a hundred participants in the demonstration.

The police confiscated a doll representing President Erdoğan from the protesters. At the same time, the police registered a criminal complaint for insulting Erdoğan’s honor.

This is the second time in a short period of time that the Helsinki police have started an investigation into suspected defamation against Erdoğan. At the end of February, the police filed a criminal complaint when protesters burned Erdoğan’s effigy in front of the Turkish embassy.

Proceedings have sparked a debate about whether Finland’s NATO process has influenced the police’s interpretation of freedom of speech, fundamental rights and the freedom to express one’s opinion.

During the NATO application process, relations between Finland and Turkey have been sensitive. Turkey is the last country that has not yet ratified Finland’s NATO membership application.

Helsinki superintendent of police Heikki Porola said In the HS interviewthat Finland’s NATO application has not affected the police’s activities. According to him, the police are currently investigating whether the defamation criteria have been met at all.

Reader Tatu Hyttinen on the other hand stated that iva directed at political decision-makers or socially significant issues enjoys increased protection of freedom of speech. He commented on the actions of the police on a general level.

“An insult directed at a significant political power user does not quite meet the criteria of defamation. It must be really humiliating,” Hyttinen said.

HS’s foreign editor Pekka Mykkänen wrote that the seizure of the Erdogan doll reminds of the dangers of finnishing.

Tuesday The Police Board published bulletin, in which it said that it had initiated an investigation into the police’s actions at the demonstration on its own initiative. The report concerns the actions of the police “in relation to, for example, dolls and other characters representing a recognizable person”.

According to the release, the police strives to prevent acts that could amount to defamation.

“The investigative procedure outlines the police’s legal actions in situations where there is room for interpretation,” said the police chief inspector Henry Lehti On the legality supervision of the Police Board.

STT newsthat the actions of the Helsinki police would be based on the Police Board’s memorandum, in which, according to STT, the offensive treatment of a doll representing a recognizable person in a demonstration would be considered a reason to suspect defamation.

On Wednesday HS sought the Minister of the Interior Krista from Mikko (green) to comment on the matter. The special assistant informed HS that the interview would not be possible due to scheduling reasons.

On Tuesday, Mikkonen commented on the matter on Twitter.

“The Police Board has started an investigation into the actions of the police. It’s good that the matter is cleared up. Freedom of speech is an important value, and protecting it is one of the tasks of the police,” Mikkonen tweeted.

Director General of the Police Department of the Ministry of the Interior, Head of Department Tom Vuori told HS on Wednesday that the ministry had information about the Police Board’s memorandum related to protest provocations.

“It is legally binding that the Police Board has an obligation to inform the minister, the head of the chancellery and the head of the supervising department about significant matters and events, that is, me at this point,” he said.

According to Vuori, the ministry’s police department has not given instructions on the preparation of the memorandum or its content, because the police department does not give operational guidance to the police.

According to Vuori, it is usual for the Police Board to investigate the actions of the police in connection with demonstrations. The Ministry has no intention of acting on the matter unless there is a special reason.

Police Board published the memo in question on Wednesday afternoon. The memo handed over to HS is titled “Memorandum on burning the Koran or other religious symbol and some other provocative actions in the demonstration”.

The memo states that hanging, burning or similar handling of the doll may lead to suspicion of defamation. However, the memorandum does not state that the police should in principle suspect defamation in such a case.

The memorandum does not take a position on whether the police should confiscate dolls in some situations, as the Helsinki police did on Saturday.

On Wednesday, police inspector Marja Kiiski said that drawn up in the Police Board the memo is not a guide. According to Kiiski, the memorandum was made for internal work and it examines the legislation related to various protest situations.

Several individuals have sued to the parliamentary ombudsman about the police’s decision to confiscate a doll representing the president of Turkey and about the criminal complaint filed.

It is still unclear whether the ombudsman will handle the complaints. The ombudsman’s office told HS that the ombudsman usually does not deal with complaints that are already investigated elsewhere. The chancellery plans to decide on the matter this week.