Ankara (agencies)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday that he does not rule out the possibility of holding a meeting with his Syrian counterpart, President Bashar al-Assad, to help restore bilateral relations between the two countries.

Erdogan said that Ankara and Damascus may move to restore relations, when journalists asked him about reports that President Al-Assad said that his government is open to normalization initiatives with Ankara as long as it respects Syria’s sovereignty and contributes to combating terrorism.

Erdogan added: “There is no reason for this not to happen,” and continued: “Just as we kept our relations very lively in the past… it is certainly intolerable to say that this will not happen again in the future, but it could happen.”