electionsAfter counting nearly 92 percent of the vote, none of Turkey’s presidential candidates officially have an absolute majority. If that remains the case, a second round in two weeks should be decisive. Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will respect any second round of voting.

With 91.93 percent of the votes counted, the current president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has 49.49 percent of the vote in the Turkish presidential election. His rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu follows with 44.49 percent. This was reported by the head of the Turkish electoral authority YSK, Ahmet Yener, in the night from Sunday to Monday.

It does not seem that Erdogan is still rising in the result. The votes that have yet to be counted would rather go to his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu. That would mean that a second round will be held on May 28 between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu.

The Turkish president said on the night from Sunday to Monday that he has a “clear lead” over Kilicdaroglu. He also says that he will respect it if a second round of voting is held.

“We don’t know yet whether the elections will be over after the first round,” Erdogan told his supporters in Ankara, “but if the people take us to a second round, then we will respect that too.” In his first public appearance since polling stations closed, Erdogan said that votes from outside Turkey are still being counted, and that he is 2.6 million votes ahead of Kilicdaroglu.

Kilicdaroglu also reacted to the growing chance of a second round, now that none of the candidates seem to get the necessary 50 percent of the vote. “If our nation asks for a second round, we will absolutely win the second round,” said the opposition candidate. “The desire for change in society is greater than 50 percent.”

Earlier in the night, Turkish state media reported an interim count based on a higher percentage of votes, but that turned out to be the number of ballot boxes opened, of which not all votes had yet been counted.

There was a long lack of clarity about the standings in the country on Sunday evening. At state news agency Anadolu, Erdogan led for hours with an absolute majority, while opposition news agency Anka gave the lead to challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu. As the evening progressed, the numbers crept together.

The cooperating opposition parties claimed victory for Kilicdaroglu early in the evening. The mayors of Ankara and Istanbul, both members of the opposition party, said they expect their candidate to become president. Kilicdaroglu was also optimistic at the beginning of the evening. “We are ahead,” he tweeted at 7 p.m.



The mayor of Istanbul calls on Turks not to rely too much on the figures from the state press agency, because they would be incorrect. This is to the chagrin of the AKP party, which insists that, according to official sources, the current president will be in charge. President Erdogan did not dare to claim a lead on Sunday. “Announcing results hastily means stealing the will of the people,” he wrote. According to him, Turks should not lose sight of the boxes with uncounted votes until all votes have been counted.

Erdogan, 69, on Sunday after casting his vote expressed hope that the outcome of the historic presidential and parliamentary elections will be “good for the future of the country,” but did not predict a victory.

“My hope to God is that after the counts are completed tonight, the outcome will be good for the future of our country, for Turkish democracy,” Erdogan said this morning at a polling station in Istanbul. The election promises to be a neck-and-neck race between Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the centre-left Republican People’s Party (CHP). The 74-year-old presidential candidate of the main opposition alliance cast his vote at a polling station in Ankara.

The presidential elections are seen as a duel between incumbent President Erdogan and opposition leader Kilicdaroglu. The opposition has mobilized en masse to ensure that the ballot box is fair. Kilicdaroglu’s party had already announced that it would deploy hundreds of thousands of observers at the approximately 50,000 polling stations in the country.

In Turkey, 64.2 million voters were allowed to vote today. Abroad, 3.4 million Turks were able to do this before. The polls closed at 5 p.m. local time; that is 4 p.m. in the Netherlands. It seems that 93.6 percent of Turks went to vote. A record for the country.

A high turnout was already taken into account. Long queues formed at polling stations in some places. In the previous national election in 2018, voters also voted en masse. The voter turnout was about 86 percent.

If Erdogan is not re-elected, he will hand over power peacefully, he promised on Friday. According to state media, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said that at least 600,000 security forces are on the move.

The 600vekil, a weighted poll of all Turkish polls combined, predicted the chances of victory for Kılicdaroglu on Saturday at 63 percent versus 35 percent for Erdogan. Polls in recent days have increasingly suggested that Erdogan’s governing coalition, led by his Justice and Development Party (AKP), could lose its majority in parliament.

Many parties hope to get a seat in parliament. There are 24 parties on the ballots. They would therefore sometimes be almost a meter long. Some voters say they have difficulty getting their ballots for parliamentary and presidential elections in the same envelope.

According to experts, Erdogan faced the most difficult challenge in two decades. He has held the presidency since 2014. His AKP, or Justice and Development Party, entered the Turkish political scene in 2002 and was immediately declared the winner of the elections. Since then, the right-wing conservative party has always obtained the lion’s share of the vote.

Erdogan, who began his political career as mayor of Istanbul, served as the country’s prime minister from 2003 to 2014. After this he was elected president. Since the constitutional referendum of 2017, which Erdogan conducted, the post of prime minister has disappeared and the president has therefore more power.

Kilicdaroglu’s CHP party is part of the ‘Nation Alliance’. That bloc consists of six opposition parties that, although they disagree with each other on many issues, have united in the hope of defeating Erdogan. The opposition coalition is vying for both the presidency and a parliamentary majority so that it can carry out sweeping reforms and return Turkey to parliamentary democracy.

The Kilicdaroglu CHP, which has led the opposition since 2010, was founded by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. Like Atatürk, Kilicdaroglu also places the emphasis on secular Turkey. In addition, the Nation Alliance also wants to steer a more western course and insists on the restoration of democracy, by returning to the parliamentary system with a prime minister, among other things.

Yet the 74-year-old politician was not chosen as a challenger to Erdogan without a fight. Initially, the second largest party in the bloc, the IYI, opposed the nomination. That party preferred to see two other CHP members as candidates, namely mayor Ekrem Imamoglu of Istanbul and mayor Mansur Yavas of Ankara. Eventually the IYI backtracked on this after promising to promote the two mayors to ‘vice presidents’ if they win. The internal smear shows the division of the opposition, which has been trying for years to break Erdogan’s hegemony. See also When does the turning of the clock end?

However, Erdogan has had to take a few blows lately. The earthquake that rocked large parts of Turkey and Syria at the end of February – with more than 50,000 dead in Turkey – and the government’s slow response to the disaster have drawn widespread criticism. The Turkish economy is also not doing well with an inflation rate that broke a 24-year record last fall.

Nevertheless, the ‘modern sultan’ has strengthened his grip on the country in recent years. For example, the largest media brands are controlled by people with close ties to the AK party, the Reuters news agency discovered. In addition, strict government control of social media is also possible through a controversial law, which gives the authorities the option of censorship. Erdogan is also asserting himself on the foreign stage.

GroenLinks Member of Parliament leads international observers Member of Parliament Farah Karimi (GroenLinks) leads the international election observation mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE). In the run-up to the elections, she says, there have already been a number of signals that they are not entirely free and fair. “That’s a big problem.” As an example, she cites the earthquakes in the country, which displaced millions of Turks earlier this year. Only about 300,000 people have since registered in another constituency. “We don’t have exact numbers of displaced people, but there are many more.” Turks must be resident in the area where they want to vote. “If the displaced people want to exercise their right to vote after the earthquake, they have to go back to the earthquake areas and the government has not made any facilities available for that,” said Karimi. “In fact, it is therefore impossible for hundreds of thousands to exercise their right to vote.”