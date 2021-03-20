The hitherto governor of the Turkish central bank, Naci Agbal, on February 4. UMIT BEKTAS / Reuters

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has removed the central bank governor, Naci Agbal, in a decree approved early in the morning that has surprised investors and analysts. In his place, he has appointed economist Sahap Kavcioglu, former MP for the ruling party and columnist for the Islamist daily. Yeni safak, with little technical experience. He will be the fourth governor of the issuing institute in less than two years and will inherit the helm of the monetary policy of a country that, despite having grown in 2020, is immersed in a major crisis as a result of the global situation and its internal imbalances.

Agbal had been at the helm of the Turkish central bank since November, when his predecessor was abruptly replaced after a year in which the lira had lost more than 30% of its value despite spending much of its foreign exchange reserves trying to keep it afloat. In four and a half months in office, Agbal managed to give confidence to investors and markets with a return to orthodox policies and a progressive rise in interest rates of almost nine percentage points (currently the reference rate is at 19%) to try to contain the rise in prices, which is close to 16% year-on-year according to official statistics but is double according to other calculations. The Turkish currency thus recovered part of the lost value.

However, the two-point rise decreed this week, despite being greeted with applause by the markets, was widely criticized in the Islamist press. The newspaper Yeni safak accused Agbal of being part of a conspiracy —Erdogan himself has accused an alleged “lobby of interest ”- and Kavcioglu, in his column in the same newspaper, said that insisting on keeping interest rates high when in the rest of the world they approach zero“ does not solve economic problems ”. “On the contrary,” he insisted in the text, “it will increase them.”

Kavcioglu defends Erdogan’s heterodox theories, according to which high interest rates increase inflation. Most economists defend exactly the opposite: they encourage saving and contain spending, reducing the rise in prices. The Turkish president has said on several occasions that interest is “the mother of all evils” and in his ideas there is an ideological point – Islam prohibits borrowing with high interest rates – and a more prosaic one: in recent decades he has woven a Client relationship with new construction entrepreneurs for whom the increase in interest represents a serious obstacle to their business.