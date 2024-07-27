Erdogan: Türkiye expects apology from Abbas for refusal to address parliament

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has demanded an apology from Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas for refusing to address the Turkish parliament. His words leads Turkiye newspaper.

“Mr. Abbas should not be offended, but he needs to apologize because we invited him and he did not come,” the head of state said. He emphasized that the Turkish side had been waiting for this visit.

According to Erdogan, there is no excuse for such unscrupulousness if there is even a drop of humanity in the heart. He noted that at the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is applauded in the US Congress, despite the fact that he is a “maniac Hitler”.

On July 24, Netanyahu warned in an address to the US Congress that attempts to prevent Israel from exercising its right to self-defense would have serious consequences for the US and other Western countries.