On Thursday, the leading opposition candidate, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, accused unnamed Russian actors of spreading “deepfake” content and other misinformation aimed at influencing the outcome of Sunday’s elections.

For its part, the Russian presidency “strongly” denied this accusation, and Erdogan stood with Putin during a televised appearance in his election campaign on Friday.

“Mr. Kemal is attacking Russia, Mr. Putin. If I attack Putin, I won’t be okay with that,” Erdogan said.

“Our relations with Russia are no less important than relations with the United States,” the Turkish president added.

Opinion polls show that Erdogan is fighting a tough battle against his secular opposition rival.

Kilicdaroglu’s comments came in the midst of an increasingly targeted campaign.

The campaign witnessed the withdrawal of the third party candidate, Muharram Ince, on Thursday, and the latter announced his decision after he was targeted by an online campaign that included fake photos of him showing him meeting women and driving around in luxury cars.