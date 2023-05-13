Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday against accusations of alleged election interference by Moscow in Turkey.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, candidate who opposes Erdogan, accused Russian citizens, whom he did not identify, of spreading “deepfakes” and other forms of disinformation to try to influence the result of next Sunday’s vote. The Kremlin denied the allegations and Erdogan defended Putin in a televised address.

“Mr Kemal attacks Russia, Mr Putin. I won’t agree with that. Our relations with Russia are no less important than those with the United States,” declared the Turkish president.

Erdogan has maintained good relations with Moscow since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. NATO member Turkey has benefited from discounts on Russian energy imports and has refused to support Western sanctions against the Kremlin.

Erdogan released fake videos at some of his rallies trying to link Kilicdaroglu to the PKK, an armed Kurdish organization banned in the country and which Turkey and its allies consider a terrorist group.