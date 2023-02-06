Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a speech at the headquarters of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority / Reuters

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, decreed seven days of national mourning on Monday due to the strong earthquakes that have shaken the country. Through a publication on his official Twitter profile, he announced that until the 12th the national flag will fly at half-mast not only in Ottoman territory, but also in diplomatic headquarters abroad. In addition, classes in all schools in the country are suspended.

On the other hand, the Minister of Education, Mahmut Ozer, has reported the suspension of classes in all schools in the country until next February 13, although in the main affected province, Kahramanmaras, the suspension will last two weeks. , picks up the Anatolia agency.