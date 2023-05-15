Erdogan declares his preliminary leadership in the Turkish presidential elections

The current President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that, according to preliminary data, he is in the lead following the results of the presidential elections held on Sunday, May 14. This is reported TASS.

“Although there is no final data yet, I can say that we are in the lead by a clear margin,” he said, addressing his supporters at a rally in Ankara from the balcony of the headquarters of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

Earlier it was reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan retained leadership in the presidential elections after counting over 95 percent of the vote. After processing the ballots, Erdogan is gaining 49.76 percent of the vote, his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu – 44.49 percent of the vote.

To win in the first round, a candidate must receive 50 percent + one vote. If this does not happen, a second round of elections will be held.

Voting began on Sunday, May 14, at 8:00 am and continued until 5:00 pm (the same time as Moscow time). Elections were held in 81 provinces of the country.