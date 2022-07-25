Erdogan said that the attitude of Western politicians towards Putin does not paint them

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an interview with TRT lashed out at Western politicians for their attitude towards Russian leader Vladimir Putin. In his opinion, the attitude that they show towards him does not quite paint them, reports RIA News.

“You know the attitude of Western politicians towards Putin. This is not befitting politics. What attitude you show towards him is what you will get,” Erdogan said.

Earlier, he said that the Istanbul agreements on grain could help to overcome the global production crisis. According to the Turkish leader, Ankara expects the sides to fulfill the agreements in Istanbul on grain.

The New York Times called Erdogan a “headache” for US President Joe Biden. Erdogan’s actions, and Biden’s limited ability to contain them, underline the Turkish leader’s unique position as a military ally, whose policies often diverge from the rhetoric of the collective West, the author argues.