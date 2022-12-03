Erdogan said in a speech during his participation in the opening ceremony of a group of development projects in Sanliurfa, in the south of the country: “We will definitely complete the 30-kilometer-deep security strip that we are building along our southern borders.”

The Turkish president stressed that “the attacks against Turkey will not be able to dissuade it from achieving this goal,” according to the “Anatolia” news agency.

ground operation

The Turkish president’s statements came days after Turkish officials announced that the army needed only a few days to be ready for a ground incursion into northern Syria.

This comes at a time when the Turkish forces are bombing Kurdish armed factions across the border.

Howitzers fired daily from Turkey have been bombing targets of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units for a week, while warplanes have been carrying out air strikes.

The Turkish escalation comes after a deadly bombing in Istanbul two weeks ago that Ankara blamed on the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

– The Kurdish group denied responsibility for the attack, and has at times responded to cross-border attacks with mortar bombs.

– According to a senior official, “The Turkish armed forces need only a few days to become almost fully ready.”

– The official confirmed that the process “will not take long to start. It just depends on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issuing the order.”

– Reuters quoted another Turkish official as saying before the meeting, “All preparations are complete. Now the matter awaits the political decision.”

– Turkey has previously carried out military incursions into Syria against the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), as it considers it a wing of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Turkey, the United States and the European Union classify as a terrorist group.

– Erdogan made previous statements in which he said that Turkey would launch a ground operation at the appropriate time to secure its southern borders.

Last May, Erdogan announced that Turkey would soon launch a military operation against the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Syria, but such an operation did not materialize at that time.

American request

On Thursday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the Americans asked his country to “re-study the military operation” that Ankara is launching against the Kurds in northern Syria, explaining that the Turkish response was to “ask the United States to fulfill its obligations.”

Akar said, “The Americans asked us to re-examine a possible military operation against terrorism in northern Syria, and in return we asked them to fulfill their commitments.”

This came after the Pentagon announced that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told his Turkish counterpart that “Washington strongly opposes Ankara’s launch of a military operation against the Kurds in northern Syria.”

On Wednesday, the US Department of Defense said in a statement that Austin “called in a phone call to Akar to reduce the intensity of escalation, and informed him that the Pentagon strongly opposes launching a new Turkish military operation in Syria.”

A spokesman for the US Department of Defense, General Pat Ryder, had warned, on Tuesday, that “Ankara’s launch of a ground operation in Syria would jeopardize the gains of the war against ISIS in this country,” calling on the Turkish government to “restraint.” According to Agence France-Presse.