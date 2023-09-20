The Turkish President said on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): “We support the steps taken by Azerbaijan (…) to defend the integrity of its territory.”“.

He added, “Karabakh is Azerbaijani territory. Imposing another situation will not be acceptable at all,” repeating statements in which he considered that Turkey and Azerbaijan were “one nation, two states.”“.

Erdogan’s position came shortly after the Turkish Foreign Ministry considered that the Azerbaijani military operation was “justified”, while calling on the two parties to return to negotiations..

The ministry said in a statement, “As a result of the legitimate and justified concerns that it repeatedly expressed… Azerbaijan was forced to take the measures it deems necessary on its sovereign territory,” stressing the necessity of “resuming the course of negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.”“.

Ankara confirmed that the operation was sparked by “long-term armed attacks and provocations” against Azerbaijani forces in the region..

But she added that only direct talks between the two countries are capable of permanently resolving the decades-long conflict.

The Turkish statement added, “We believe that ensuring the continuation of the comprehensive negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia (..) is the only way to bring peace, security, prosperity and lasting stability to the region.”