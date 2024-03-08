Erdogan: Turkey is ready to hold peace talks with the participation of Russia and Ukraine

Türkiye confirms its readiness to hold peace negotiations with the participation of Russia and Ukraine. This was stated by the President of the Republic Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reports TASS.

Following negotiations with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the Turkish leader clarified that Ankara can provide a platform for a peace summit. “Unfortunately, our diplomatic initiative undertaken in Istanbul in 2022 did not bring results. The war between Ukraine and Russia must end through negotiations,” Erdogan said.

Earlier, Erdogan said that Ankara fundamentally supports the peace plan proposed by Zelensky.

The last face-to-face negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place on March 29, 2022 at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul. As Russian Presidential Assistant Vladimir Medinsky, who participated in three negotiation processes at that time, said, during the dialogue Moscow was guided by the defense of Donbass. Among other conditions, the Russian side insisted on Ukraine's refusal to join NATO and its neutral status.