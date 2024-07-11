Erdogan comments on the possibility of a direct conflict between NATO and Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that the possibility of a “direct conflict between NATO and Russia is worrying,” according to statements reported by the official Turkish news agency Anadolu.

“The possibility of a direct conflict between NATO and Russia is undoubtedly worrying,” said Erdogan, who is in Washington to attend a NATO summit.

“Any step that would lead to this consequence must be avoided,” he added.

NATO, which concludes its meetings on Thursday evening in the US capital in the presence of President Volodymyr Zelensky, decided to enhance its assistance to Ukraine by sending fighter jets and anti-aircraft batteries.

Ankara has been trying to stay at an equal distance from Moscow and Kiev since the start of the Ukrainian crisis in February 2022.

Erdogan said last year that Ukraine “deserves” to join NATO, and on Thursday he stressed the importance of the alliance as an international organization.