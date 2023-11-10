Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Delicate visit: The Turkish president repeatedly attacks Israel and the West in the Gaza war. Now he is coming to Germany.

Berlin – The Turkish President’s planned visit to Germany Recep Tayyip Erdogan on November 17th leads to strong criticism. The Society for Threatened Peoples is even calling for Erdogan to be disinvited. “The visit planned for November 17th would be a fatal signal to all enemies of freedom and human rights and would damage Germany’s reputation,” said the STP.

Erdogan a “mouthpiece of hatred of Israel”

“These days, Erdogan is making himself a mouthpiece for hatred of Israel and the Jews. The president of the state with NATO’s second largest army declares it to be radical Islamist Hamas to the ‘liberation group’. At the same time, he leaves the neighboring states on a daily basis Türkiye bombing in order to drive out the minorities living there and to Islamize the region,” recalled the STP Middle East expert Dr. Kamal Sido today in Göttingen. “We ask the German Bundestag to ensure that the Chancellor does not ennoble this activity by inviting him to the Chancellery.”

Since the attack by the terrorist militia Hamas, Erdogan has repeatedly been on the attack Israel incited against the country. Israel is trying to “build a state that has only existed for 75 years and whose legitimacy has become questionable due to its own fascism,” he said at a commemoration of the anniversary of the death of the republic’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in Ankara. In view of the ongoing bombing of the Gaza Strip by Israel, Erdogan spoke of “fascism”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is coming to Berlin for dinner with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).

Relations with Germany strained since scandal in Neuss mosque

The relationship between the two states is also tense because in the recent future over 100 members of the ruling party ACP Visited Germany and other EU countries to campaign. The peak was reached in January, when a AKP MP called for the deaths of Kurds and supporters of the Gülen movement in a mosque in Neuss had.

The case led to a scandal. The Foreign Office summoned the Turkish ambassador. Erdogan had to cancel his trip to Germany at the end of January. The German side had urged that the case in the Neuss mosque be addressed at the joint press conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and President Erdogan.

AKP lobby group UID has to cancel events with anti-Semites

The AKP lobby organization “Union of International Democrats” (UID), which organized the election campaign tours for the Turkish parliamentarians, is primarily behind the visits of the Turkish MPs. The lobby organization recently came back into the spotlight because the UID-Hesse invited the Turkish Islamist and anti-Semite Abdurrahman Uzun to Kelkheim in Hesse in December. However, after the UID event became known, the event had to be canceled. Uzun was in advance of the Türkiye election in May several times in Germany and took part in various events close to Erdogan.

Central topics: the Middle East and the readmission of Syrian refugees

According to deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann, the central topics of the upcoming visit will be the escalation in the Middle East and the future of the EU-Turkey agreement on the readmission of Syrian refugees. Before that, Erdogan will become Federal President Frank Walter Steinmeier meet. It remains unclear whether the Chancellor or the Federal President will comment on the case in the Neuss Mosque or the Turkish President’s anti-Semitic statements in the joint press conference with Erdogan during their current visit, should there be one at all.

Turkey is an important economic partner for Germany, which also keeps millions of refugees away. Economic relations have shown in the past that they take precedence over human rights. (erpe/dpa)