Erdogan can’t make it, Turkey goes to the ballot: it’s the first time in history

For the first time in Turkish history, there will be a ballot. Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday failed to pass the 50 percent threshold in the first round of the presidential elections, stopping just short of an absolute majority of votes. To remain at the helm of the country he has ruled for 20 years, he will have to face opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the May 28 runoff, the first in the history of the Turkish republic.

After a day that saw almost 90 percent of eligible voters go to the polls, the data show Erdogan with 49.35 percent of the votes, with 99 percent of the ballots scrutinized. At 45 percent Kilicdaroglu, at the head of a coalition of six parties, led by his Republican People’s Party (CHP). A result in contrast with the polls, which gave the 74-year-old economist an advantage. Some institutes were even predicting a first round win for Kilicdaroglu. The vote also handed the majority of parliamentary seats to Erdogan’s coalition, with his Justice and Development Party (AKP) at 49.3 percent, compared to the CHP’s 35.2.

“We are leading the presidential elections,” Erdogan said, looking out from his party headquarters in Ankara, together with his wife. In a speech lasting a few minutes, the outgoing president said that he will “respect” any runoff election. “If our nation says it will go to the second round, we will absolutely win the runoff,” Kilicdaroglu said instead. “The willingness to change in society is over 50%”.

The first results published after the polls closed yesterday saw Erdogan at 56 percent, then a gradual decline brought him below the absolute majority threshold until he fell below 50 percent. “A farce”, wrote Kilicdaroglu, who claimed on Twitter: “We are ahead”. “To attempt to announce the results rashly is to usurp the national will,” Erdogan replied.

In the end Erdogan won throughout the central part of the country and along the Black Sea coast, while Kilicdaroglu obtained the majority of votes on the Aegean coast, the Mediterranean coast and the Kurdish-majority southeast, thanks to the support of pro-Kurds of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP). Both will now bet on the 5.2 percent of the third candidate, the nationalist Sinan Ogan, who could become the “kingmaker” of the second round.

Uncertainty over a new poll pushed the Turkish lira to a two-month low. The currency reached 19.70 lire per dollar, not far from the levels reached after the devastating earthquake last February.