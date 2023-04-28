Erdogan, who ruled Turkey for two decades as prime minister and then president, is seeking a third presidential term in Turkey’s May 14 elections.

He was scheduled to appear at a bridge opening and a political rally in the southern city of Adana, but his schedule was changed to show that he would attend the opening ceremony via video link.

Erdoğan fell ill during a television interview on Tuesday night with what Health Minister Fahrettin Koca later described as a “gastrointestinal infection.” Election rallies that were scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday were then cancelled.

Erdogan looked pale on Thursday when he inaugurated a nuclear power plant via video link, his first public appearance since falling ill.

Other officials have sought to allay concerns about the 69-year-old leader’s health ahead of next month’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

Recent polls have shown a slight lead for Erdogan’s main rival amid the economic slowdown and the February earthquake, which killed more than 50,000 people.

Erdogan, who underwent intestinal surgery in 2011, has ruled Turkey since 2003, first as prime minister and president since 2014.

Erdogan has campaigned vigorously in recent weeks, attending many events across the country every day.