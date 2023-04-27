Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has canceled campaign appearances ahead of next month’s elections for health reasons, his AK party reports. The 69-year-old Erdogan became unwell on Tuesday evening during a television interview, after which the broadcast was briefly interrupted.

He felt sick, it was supposed to be a stomach flu. “Today, on the advice of my doctors, I will rest at home,” Erdogan tweeted on Wednesday. He will not resume the campaign on Thursday either, but he will follow a ceremony in a nuclear power plant by video.

Presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in Turkey on May 14. Erdogan is being challenged by an alliance of six opposition parties. They have chosen Kemal Kilicdaroglu as their presidential candidate. By acting together, they hope to increase their chances of defeating incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 14. According to polls, this 74-year-old leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP) certainly has a good chance.

May’s elections promise to be one of the biggest challenges for President Erdogan in his 20 years in power. He has been president since 2014. From 2003 to 2014, Erdogan was the country’s prime minister.