President Recep Erdogan came to support the Turkish national team at Euro 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived to support the national team at the 2024 European Championship in Germany, reports RIA News.

Erdogan arrived in Berlin to watch the football match between Turkey and the Netherlands. The match started at 22:00 Moscow time at the Olympic Stadium.

Earlier, Erdogan was outraged by the disqualification of national team footballer Merih Demiral for the nationalist gesture he showed at Euro 2024. Demiral celebrated the second goal against Austria in the 1/8 finals of the Euro with a gesture. The match ended with a 2:1 victory for Turkey.

The match between the Netherlands and Turkey is the last quarter-final of Euro 2024. Before that, Spain, France and England reached the semi-finals.