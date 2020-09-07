Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan referred to as on the European Union to be neutral in resolving the state of affairs within the Japanese Mediterranean, the place tensions are noticed between Athens and Ankara during the last geological exploration work on the shelf, stories TASS.

It’s reported that in phone conversations with the top of the European Council Charles Michel, the Turkish chief requested the European Union to stay truthful, neutral and goal.

“Mr. President mentioned that Greece and a few EU member states should fulfill the obligations of the EU inside the framework of equity by way of stopping escalation within the Japanese Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea,” the communiqué mentioned.

He confused that the angle of the European Union in the direction of the Japanese Mediterranean will likely be a take a look at of sincerity by way of worldwide legislation and regional peace.

Earlier, NATO Secretary Normal Jens Stoltenberg mentioned that Ankara and Athens agreed to start negotiations inside the alliance to resolve the state of affairs within the Japanese Mediterranean.

As diplomatic sources clarified, the related details about the technical negotiations in NATO doesn’t correspond to actuality. On the identical time, the Greek facet insists that the creation of de-escalation mechanisms means solely the speedy withdrawal of all Turkish ships from the Greek sea shelf.