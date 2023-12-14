Erdogan calls on Biden to abandon support for Israel for peace in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during telephone conversations with American leader Joe Biden, said that the US refusal of unconditional support for Israel could lead to a ceasefire in Gaza. Writes about this RIA News with reference to the office of the head of Turkey.

As the press service clarified, the politicians discussed the conflict between Israel and Palestine, bilateral relations between Ankara and Washington, the process of Sweden's accession to NATO, as well as global and regional issues. “Erdogan said that the human tragedy in Gaza must be stopped as soon as possible, and the unconditional refusal of the United States to unconditionally support Israel could quickly lead to a ceasefire,” the Turkish leader’s administration emphasized.

Erdogan pointed out to Biden that in recent days both world and American public opinion have been calling for a ceasefire and the establishment of peace in Gaza.

Earlier, Erdogan called Israel a terrorist state and the Palestinian radical group Hamas a legitimate political force.