From: Erkan Pehlivan

Turkish President Erdogan once again attacks Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. He also accuses the West of “complicity.”

Ankara – The tensions between the Türkiye and Israel will apparently continue. While Israel is Hamas as a terrorist organization, President Recep Tayyip ErdoganHamas and its political leader Ismail Haniya, who was murdered in Tehran, as martyrs. The organization is a freedom movement that fights for the freedom of its people. In his speech during the human rights training program of the ruling party AKP On Monday, Erdogan followed suit.

“Just as those who enthusiastically applauded Hitler’s genocide speech in the Reichstag 85 years ago have written their names in history with shame, those who believe the lies of Netanyahu, the Hitler of todayapplaud, the black stain that sticks to their hands will never be removed for the rest of their lives,” said Erdogan.

War between Israel and Hamas: Erdogan accuses West of complicity

“Perhaps they will try to silence us by labelling us as anti-Semitic, as they do with everyone else. No matter what they do, we have never been among the devils who remain silent in the face of oppression, and we will not continue to be among them,” Erdogan said. He added that it was his duty to raise his voice for the Palestinian people. “We are sincerely striving to pass the Palestine test both personally and as a country and a nation.”

In his speech, the Turkish president also accused the West of complicity. “They provide all kinds of support, including weapons and intelligence information, so that Netanyahu can kill more children.” The powerful man in Ankara was particularly impressed by Netanyahu’s speech to the US Congress. “They show this support publicly by applauding the murderers until their palms swell, without having to hide it.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls the Israeli Prime Minister “today’s Hitler” © IMAGO/Shady Alassar

Turkish Foreign Minister and former head of the MIT intelligence service, Hakan Fidan, warned Israel and its allies in harsh words. “We are not playing a game here, Israel has exceeded the limits of tolerance,” Fidan said in front of the cameras. “Now the owners should take the reins. The region cannot afford any more Israeli provocations.”

Despite Erdogan’s words: Turkey sells to Israel via third countries

However, there are doubts as to whether the Turkish government actually wants to stop trade with Israel According to a report in the newspaper Evrensel Citing figures from the Turkish Exporters’ Council TIM (Türkiye İhracatçılar Meclisi), trade with the Palestinian territories increased significantly in July compared to the same month last year. “In July 2023, when there was no hot war, exports from Turkey to Palestine amounted to $9.3 million, while exports in July this year amounted to $119.6 million,” the paper writes. In July last year, Turkey delivered steel to the Palestinian territories for $27,000, and a year later for $14.3 million. Exports of cement and glass products to the Palestinian territories were particularly strong. Exports here rose by 453,680 percent within 12 months.

How Turkish goods reach Israel via third countries

Turkish companies could thus sell their goods to Israel via third countries and third-party buyers, it is suspected Evrensel. “The exporters told the news agency Reutersthat they were surprised by Turkey’s decision to stop bilateral trade and that Turkish exporters were looking for ways to send their orders to Israel via third countries,” the report said. In particular, Turkish journalist Metin Cihan, who lives in exile in Germany, has repeatedly documented in recent months how Turkish entrepreneurs, especially those close to the government, have been trading with Israel in the midst of the Gaza war. Erdogan and his government therefore had to restrict trade with Israel and then officially stop it. (erpe)