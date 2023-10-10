Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Split

Protests against Israel are increasing in Turkey. President Erdogan offers himself as a mediator. However, Ankara’s peace efforts are not very credible.

Istanbul – Since the start of the terrorist Hamas’ large-scale attack on Israel with countless deaths, the topic has been in the spotlight Türkiye omnipresent. In many cities, people continue to come together to show solidarity with Hamas. In Diyarbakir, for example, the Islamist “Hüda Par” called for demonstrations against Israel. Party spokesman Yunus Emiroglu described Israel as a danger to Turkey and Muslims.

There are repeated protests against Israel in Istanbul. Here too, it is Hüda Par, a partner of the ruling AKP party and other Islamist organizations, which is marching at the front. At the weekend, crowds gathered in front of the Israeli Consulate General in Istanbul to show solidarity with the Palestinians. Here too, supporters of Hüda Par and other Islamists called for the protests.

Erdogan calls on Israel to end attacks on Gaza

Also president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has joined the discussion and made demands Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza. “It is certain that the problem in the region cannot be solved by constantly harassing the Palestinian population, disregarding their security of life and property, confiscating their homes and land, destroying their infrastructure. And this also prevents their development,” said Erdogan. The destruction of the Gaza Strip through disproportionate air and ground attacks, the bombing of mosques and the deaths of innocent children, women, the elderly and civilians are unacceptable.

“We call on the Israeli leadership to stop the bombing of the Palestinian territories, especially the Gaza Strip. We call on the Palestinians to stop their attacks on Israeli civilian settlements,” said Erdogan. His country is ready to mediate in the conflict, including a prisoner exchange.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Sochi, Russia, on September 4th. © IMAGO/Mikhail Klimentyev

Türkiye destroys 80 percent of the infrastructure in northern Syria

However, the Turkish president’s call to stop the attacks is not very credible. Turkey has been bombing the civilian infrastructure in northern Syria (Kurdish: Rojava) for days. “Over 145 targets were hit in all cities within three days. So far, dozens of people have been killed and injured, 80 percent of civilian facilities have been destroyed: water and energy supplies, hospitals and schools, oil fields, factories and warehouses,” writes Anita Starosta, consultant for SyriaTurkey and Iraq at medico international in their article on the aid organization’s website.

The Turkish government legitimized the bombings with reference to the PKK attack in Ankara on October 2nd. One of the attackers is said to have come from northeast Syria. However, no evidence of this was provided. In the region, the Turkish attacks are primarily perceived as collective punishment of the Kurds. (erpe)