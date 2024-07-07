Erdogan calls UEFA footballer Demiral’s disqualification a punishment for Turks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has commented on the disqualification of national team defender Merih Demiral for a nationalist gesture he made at the 2024 European Championship. His words are quoted by Anadolu.

Erdogan called the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) decision a punishment for the entire Turkish nation. “The West’s approach to us in terms of mentality has not changed, its mood is still the same,” he added.

Earlier it became known that UEFA had decided to disqualify Demiral for two Euro matches. He will miss the quarterfinal match against the Netherlands, as well as, if he advances to the next stage, the semifinals of the tournament.

Demiral celebrated his second goal against Austria in the Euro 16 round of 16 with a gesture associated with Turkish ultranationalists. The match ended with a 2-1 victory for Turkey.