Supplies by Western countries of weapons to Kyiv will not lead to a solution to the Ukrainian conflict. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Edrdogan stated this on February 1 during a conversation with reporters, the TV channel reported. Haber Turk.

“I don’t think that sending tanks to Ukraine will help resolve the Ukrainian conflict,” the politician said.

According to Erdogan, the supply of Western tanks will be a risky decision. He emphasized that it would be “useful for arms magnates.”

Earlier on Wednesday, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters that the training of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to work on Leopard tanks will begin in the near future in Munster. The course will be incomplete, military personnel will be taught only basic skills.

Earlier, on January 25, US President Joe Biden announced the delivery of 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. On the same day, the German government announced a decision to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

The FRG is ready to form two tank battalions, and at the first stage, Berlin will send a company of 14 tanks. Following the decision of Berlin, plans to supply tanks to Ukraine were announced in Spain, Finland, Portugal, the Netherlands and Norway.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. On January 26, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia perceives the supply of Western tanks to Ukraine as the participation of NATO countries in the conflict against Russia.

Western countries began to arm Kyiv more actively after the start of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass, against the inhabitants of which Ukraine has been fighting since 2014. Moscow announced the start of the NWO on February 24, 2022.

