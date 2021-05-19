Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the cancellation of the Formula 1 World Cup stage and the final match of the Champions League (Champions League) football between the English clubs Manchester City and Chelsea as a political decision.

“I believe that political decisions were made, both in UEFA and in Formula 1,” the Turkish president said at a meeting with youth representatives. The broadcast of the meeting was published in Twitter Erdogan.

It became known on May 14 that the stage of the Formula 1 World Championship in the car class in Turkey was canceled. The Grand Prix in France will take place a week earlier – June 18–20, and in Austria there will be two stages in a row – June 25–27 and July 2–4.

The car race in Turkey was included in the championship calendar instead of the Canadian stage, the organizers of which refused to host the competition without spectators.

It was noted that the reason for the cancellation of the Turkish stage of the race was the unfavorable epidemiological situation due to the coronavirus.

Also on May 11, it became known that due to the situation with the coronavirus, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) decided to postpone the Champions League final of the 2020/2021 season from Istanbul, reported Gazeta.ru…

Since May 17, Turkey has begun to gradually lift restrictions after the imposed lockdown as part of the fight against COVID-19.