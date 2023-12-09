Turkish President Erdogan calls reform of the UN Security Council a necessity

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the UN Security Council (SC) a necessity and said that the republic no longer has hopes for it. This is reported by RIA News.

The Turkish leader also criticized the United States for its decision to veto the UN Security Council resolution on Gaza. “We will continue to speak out in defense of the mothers of Gaza,” Erdogan emphasized.