Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and ways to resolve it were discussed, the agency reported on Wednesday, November 2 Anadolu with reference to the communications department of the Turkish leader.

They indicated that Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the joint decision of the situation on the shipment of grain, since the export of grain products from Ukraine and Russia is of decisive importance for the whole world. The President of Turkey stressed the importance of continuing the agreement on the supply of grain.

“President Erdogan said that diplomatic efforts should be intensified to end the conflict in a just world on the basis of an understanding that will fully restore the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine,” the Turkish ministry added.

On the same day, Zelensky said in an interview with Czech television that Kyiv should build “very pragmatic” relations with Moscow. The Ukrainian leader published part of the conversation on his Telegram channel.

And in the same conversation he added: if Russia does not want to return the Donbass and Crimea, “this means that the war has not ended.” According to Zelensky, talking about negotiations and compromises with Russia will become possible only “when it goes beyond the borders of 1991.”

Earlier, on October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it is necessary to sit down at the negotiating table to achieve a result. He noted that the Kyiv authorities at the same time have no desire to talk with Moscow at the moment.

Prior to that, on October 4, Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Putin. Commenting on the text of the document, Strana.ua noted that the opportunity for negotiations with the Russian Federation remains, since it only talks about Putin, and not about the Russian government as a whole, including the current one.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. On September 30, according to the results of referendums, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, were reunited with Russia.

Kyiv continues to consider these regions as its territory.

