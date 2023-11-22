Hurriyet: Erdogan calls on world countries to help Gaza Strip

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on countries with “strong pockets” to help the Gaza reconstruction fund created as part of the last summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Riyadh. His words leads Hurriyet newspaper.

Erdogan noted that Türkiye will make every effort to restore the enclave. In his opinion, other countries that have the opportunity should “put their hands in their pockets” and help Gaza. “We provided the necessary support to the established fund, we voiced this together at a conference in Riyadh, we must provide the necessary support there as well,” the politician said.

In addition, Erdogan indicated that the Turkish authorities do not intend to put up with Israeli policies, which are “expanding through continuous occupation and usurpation of land” in order to make Gaza deserted.

Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assessed the need for an exchange of hostages between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement, noting that the Jewish state has significantly more of them.

In addition, Erdogan, at a joint press conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, made accusations against Israel, noting that it is hiding the fact of possessing nuclear weapons.