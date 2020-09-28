Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for an end to the “occupation of the territory of Azerbaijan by Armenia.” Reported by TASS…

The Turkish leader noted that Armenia should “immediately leave the Azerbaijani lands, which it invades.” Erdogan added that Azerbaijan, which had waited 30 years to resolve the territorial problem, is now acting independently. “The immediate release of the occupied lands of Azerbaijan by Armenia will open the way for the establishment of peace and stability in the region,” Erdogan said.

Earlier, the Armenian authorities reported that Turkey is directly involved in hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict and is sending foreign mercenaries from Syria to Azerbaijan. The Armenian military is opposed by military instructors from Turkey who use Turkish weapons, including unmanned aerial vehicles and military aircraft, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said. At the same time, Baku rejected all such accusations.

On September 27, clashes broke out in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku reported that Armenian forces fired at Azerbaijani positions and settlements and announced a counteroffensive. Yerevan stated that Azerbaijan attacked the unrecognized republic. The Armenian side claims that 4,000 militants are fighting on the side of Azerbaijan, which Turkey has transferred from Syria.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. However, hostilities periodically resume.

