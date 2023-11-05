Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Relations between Israel and Turkey are at a new low. President Erdogan is now breaking off contact with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ankara – The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan According to his own statements, he wants to break off all his contacts with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a consequence of Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip. “Netanyahu is no longer someone we can talk to. We wrote him off,” Erdogan was quoted as saying by Turkish media on Saturday (November 5). Ankara also announced that it was recalling its ambassador to Israel for “consultations.”

Diplomatic relations will be maintained

However, Erdogan said that the Türkiye will not break off diplomatic relations with Israel. “Cutting ties completely is not possible, especially in international diplomacy,” he emphasized. According to Erdogan, the head of the Turkish secret service MIT, Ibrahim Kalin, is in charge of working to end the fighting between Israel and the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas. Kalin speaks to the Israeli side as well as to the Palestinians and Hamas.

The Turkish president accused Israel of “war crimes” at a pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul a week ago. Israel then withdrew its diplomatic staff from Turkey and said relations would now be reassessed. That now the Turkish ambassador in… Israel The Turkish Foreign Ministry justified the Israeli rejection of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The measure responds to the “humanitarian tragedy in Gaza caused by Israel’s relentless attacks” and Israel’s refusal to accept a ceasefire, it said.

Erdogan calls Hamas a “liberation organization”

After the attack by the terrorist militia Hamas on October 7th, which left around 1,400 dead and over 200 kidnapped Israelis, Erdogan caused outrage in Israel and the West. The Turkish president called Hamas “not a terrorist organization” but “a liberation organization.” From Ankara’s point of view, the culprit in the war in the Middle East has been determined. In the past, Erdogan had already described Israel as a “terrorist state” due to its Palestinian policy and had repeatedly portrayed himself as a champion of the Palestinian cause.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan breaks off contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. © IMAGO/Tunahan Turhan

Blinken wants to mediate in Ankara

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit Turkey on Sunday evening as part of his efforts to defuse the Middle East conflict. However, Blinken unsuccessfully called for a limited humanitarian ceasefire during a visit to Israel on Friday. Netanyahu said his country would reject a ceasefire without the release of all the hostages kidnapped by Hamas. In the past, Erdogan had already described Israel as a “terrorist state” due to its Palestinian policy and had repeatedly portrayed himself as a champion of the Palestinian cause. (erpe/dpa)