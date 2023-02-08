Home page politics

From: Alexander Eser-Ruperti

Split

The attacks by the Turkish military on the Kurdish areas in northern Syria are apparently not coming to an end despite the earthquake: Erdogan is escalating the emergency situation on site.

Ankara – The devastating effects of the earthquake in the Turkey and Syria in its full extent. A total of 46,000 helpers are deployed, there are reports of several thousand dead, and many people are still missing. Amid the humanitarian emergency, Turkey is said to have attacked Kurdish-controlled areas in northern Syria, as reported by fr.de. Is the local humanitarian catastrophe being wantonly aggravated?

Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: Turkey bombs affected Kurdish areas in northern Syria

Despite the catastrophic effects of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the Turkish military apparently attacked the quake-hit region of northern Syria around Tal Rifaat on Tuesday night, February 7th. To the Editorial network Germany explains the Middle East expert of the Society for Threatened Peoples, Kamal Sido, that many Kurdish displaced persons from the Afrin region have sought refuge in this area.

The human rights activist finds clear words: “It is scandalous that a NATO state willfully aggravates a humanitarian catastrophe. There is not a word of criticism from other NATO countries,” said Sido. Turkey argues with alleged attacks in the border area. Again and again can be conspicuous restrained criticism of the NATO states on their strategic ally Recep Tayyip Erdogan register, so also now.

There are currently reports of Turkish artillery shelling in the earthquake area in northern Syria. (Archive image) © Uncredited

Reports about the attacks could not initially be checked independently. But the helper Fee Baumann from the aid organization “Kurdish Red Crescent” who is on site also reports to the ZDF, urgently needed help will be “prevented”. Baumann says: “We had aftershocks again last night, and Turkish airstrikes continued to be flown.” had been affected”. It paints a dramatic picture of a region receiving little aid.

Attacks on Kurdish areas after Syria earthquake: Demands for open borders for aid

The humanitarian emergency in the Kurdish-controlled areas of northern Syria is aggravated by Turkey’s blockade. The care of the injured is insufficient because border crossings into the Kurdish areas of northern Syria were also sealed off for humanitarian supplies, according to human rights activist Kamal Sido im RND. And further: “The entire medical care system was already in ruins because of the ongoing civil war and Syrian and Russian attacks”. As a result, the already precarious situation on the ground worsened with the earthquake in Syria.

Sido therefore calls for the borders to be opened for aid, with reference to reports from the past few years: “These borders were always open to Islamist fighters and modern weapons. Now humanitarian supplies for northern Syria and for the whole of Syria must finally be allowed to pass.” Apart from the Bab el Hawa crossing to Idlib, which has now been damaged, there is no humanitarian corridor into the region, and the Kurdish areas in particular are suffering as a result.

Also foreign minister Annalena Bärbock (Greens) now demands, “There is only one open border crossing and it is now damaged. That is why opening all border crossings is so important so that humanitarian aid gets to where it is needed.” The minister continued: “Aid organizations must have access to northern Syria.” Race against time.

Erdogan’s role in the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

The Turkish administration has come under criticism, but not only because of the attacks on Kurdish areas: also reports about the Misappropriation of the earthquake tax by the government provokes displeasure with the political leadership. Most recently, a video of former Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek from 2011 appeared, in which he reported what the money had been used for. “The money will be spent on health, roads, railways, aviation, agriculture and education,” said Simsek, who also explains that the proceeds were also used to repay debts to the International Monetary Fund.

Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: Pictures show the extent of the destruction View photo gallery

The role of the Erdogan administration makes the earthquake in Turkey and Syria a political issue, whether it is about structurally disadvantaged regions, attacks on Kurds or money from the earthquake tax. In President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AKP, nobody wants to know anything about it – no wonder: the quake could also permanently shake the confidence of former supporters of the president in their head of government. (ales)